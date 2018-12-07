DEL CITY, Oklahoma - One person has been detained after a short police chase in Del City. 

Del City police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a vehicle Friday near SE 15 and Sunnylane Road.

The red pickup reportedly crashed near Interstate 40 and Sunnylane Road. 

Police pulled over the vehicle during a traffic stop when the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.

