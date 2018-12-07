News
Police Detain 1 After Del City Chase
Friday, December 7th 2018, 3:31 PM CST
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - One person has been detained after a short police chase in Del City.
Del City police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a vehicle Friday near SE 15 and Sunnylane Road.
The red pickup reportedly crashed near Interstate 40 and Sunnylane Road.
Police pulled over the vehicle during a traffic stop when the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed.
