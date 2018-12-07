News
Tulsa Zoo's Baby Giraffe Will Make Your Day
Friday, December 7th 2018, 12:00 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The newest member of the Tulsa Zoo giraffe family was pretty excited to explore more of his home Friday. 4-month-old Ohe jumped and galloped as he was introduced to the "main yard" of the Giraffe exhibit for the first time.
Ohe was born at the zoo on July 22nd and has been capturing the hearts of staff ever since.
The zoo said animal care staff baby proofed the exhibit by placing fence panels with narrow spacing around the yard before letting Ohe explore.