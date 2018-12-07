Vehicle Crashes Into Light Pole, Ending OKC Metro Area Police Chase
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - The suspect vehicle leading law officers in a multi-jurisdiction chase crashed in rural Cleveland County.
Police detained at least three people in the vehicle after it crashed into a power pole. The vehicle crashed after troopers used a tactic to end the chase.
The driver was identified as 27-year-old Daydrion Dennis.
The chase started Friday morning in Oklahoma City.
An Oklahoma City police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop near SW 44th Street and Portland Avenue.
The pursuit started near SW 54th Street and Portland Avenue and then continued on eastbound Interstate 240.
One person was seen getting out of the vehicle near 48th Avenue NW Street and Rock Creek Road in Norman.
An ambulance was called to the scene.
The chase continued south into Moore, Norman and south of Lake Thunderbird into rural Cleveland County.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle has felony warrants issued against him, but did not specify what those warrants are.
Speeds reached upward of 120 mph, according to News 9's StreetScope.
Oklahoma City police said they issued traffic citations to Dennis. Dennis was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.
