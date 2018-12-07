News
ODOT Rolls Out New Winter Weather Tools For Drivers
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has officially rolled out some new tools to aid drivers, especially in winter weather.
In the last few weeks ODOT announced their new app, available through the Apple App Store. But the department also unveiled some new cameras.
These cameras have already been installed on around 200 cameras across the state, but ODOT said mostly right now they are on snow plows in western Oklahoma.
The cameras upload pictures to ODOT’s road conditions map every ten minutes. The images then stay up for up to an hour. The cameras will only upload images and be available to the public when they are on on that particular vehicle.
The department told News 9 these cameras are on snow plows outside the OKC and Tulsa metro areas, and they hope the system will be used to help people plan.
The road conditions map, that includes views from the new cameras, is available online and through the ODOT app.
The app is currently available through the Apple App Store. ODOT said there is an Android version in the works. They estimate it will be available in early 2019.