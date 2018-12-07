Weather
Wintry Precipitation Still Possible, Expected To Be Light
Friday, December 7th 2018, 5:30 AM CST
Updated:
Wintry precipitation is still possible across Oklahoma, although the impact appears to mostly southwestern Oklahoma and along the Interstate 44 corridor.
Here's what we know as of Friday night:
It will be cloudy and chilly with some drizzle.
Overnight, parts of Oklahoma could see a wintry mix with wet roads.
A light wintry mix with snow and slick spots is all possible Saturday morning.
But by Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma City metro area could be cloudy and chilly with no issues on the roads.
