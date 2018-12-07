Winter Storm Getting Closer, 1-2" Of Snow Possible For OKC
Our winter storm arrives in portions of Oklahoma tonight. As it moves across the southern US, the track has shifted it out of northern Oklahoma completely. The totals have come down drastically for most of Oklahoma.
We have light freezing drizzle Friday morning in portions of the OKC metro. This will taper off through midday.
Temperatures Friday will climb into the lower and mid-30s with the highest rain chances in southern Oklahoma. As we go through the evening, rain will lift to the north from the south. Overnight the moisture will continue to lift up towards I-40.
Rain chances go up in OKC overnight and tomorrow morning. Through mid-morning we will see a change from rain to freezing rain to sleet to snow. The highest ice totals will be in southwest Oklahoma with up to ¼” possible.
The highest snow totals will be limited to southwest Oklahoma as well. In the metro we could see a glaze of ice before we transition to sleet and snow. We are looking at 1 up to 2 inches of snow in OKC.
This storm will exit the state Saturday evening, but slick roads could still be an issue into Sunday morning. Our trackers will be out as the storm rolls in, and we will keep you up to date with the changing road conditions.
-Lacey