Local Auto Shop Gives Tips On How To Prep Your Car For Winter
EDMOND, Oklahoma - With the first winter weather of the year likely ahead, a local auto shop owner is offering tips to drivers.
Kennedy Tire and Auto has been in Tad Kennedy’s family for 44 years in Edmond. He says motorists need to carry a winter weather kit in their vehicle. It should include things like bottled water, extra clothes, jumper cables, blankets, a car cellphone charger, and an ice scraper.
Kennedy also recommends topping off your windshield washer fluid.
“It also has an antifreeze component in there. If your windshield does start getting a little iced up, sometimes getting a little windshield fluid, spraying it on your windshield, will get the ice up,” he said.
Kennedy also recommends having an expert inspect the tread on your tires.