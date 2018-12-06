City Of OKC Shares Snow Route Plans Ahead Of Weekend Winter Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - ODOT and Oklahoma City crews will be out in full force treating many, but not all city streets, highways and interstates.
If you have to get out on the roads keep in mind, while you may be able to move around on major thoroughfares, neighborhood streets could be tricky, as secondary streets won't be a priority.
In Oklahoma City between West Reno Avenue and Western Avenue, city crews will treat major roads extending from Northwest 206th Street south to Southwest 134th Street.
They'll also pre-treat bridges and overpasses before the storm hits. Salt and plow trucks will be loaded and on call.
Meanwhile, ODOT will maintain major highways and interstates.
State and city crews ask that drivers not pass sand trucks or snow plows, to be patient, and to double the normal following distance.
See Also: