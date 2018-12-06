President George H.W. Bush Laid To Rest
A final service for former President George H.W. Bush was held Thursday in Houston, the city Mr. Bush adopted as his hometown, before he is laid to rest at his presidential library at Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas. That journey to his final resting place will entail a train and a flyover.
The Houston funeral service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church was marked by eulogies from former White House chief of staff James Baker, and Bush grandson George P. Bush, who spoke of his kindness, love of country, and humility.
On Wednesday, thousands gathered at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. -- including the present and past presidents, dignitaries, family and friends -- to honor the life and legacy of Mr. Bush.
Former President George W. Bush eulogized his father in a moving speech, as did other longtime friends of the Bush family.
"He looked for the good in each person, and he usually found it," the younger Bush said of his father.