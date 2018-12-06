News
State Of Emergency Issued Ahead Of Winter Storm
Thursday, December 6th 2018, 12:41 PM CST
Updated:
A state of emergency has been issued for all 77 Oklahoma counties ahead of a severe winter storm.
Gov. Mary Fallin issued the state of emergency as several counties are expected to see ice, snow and freezing rain during the upcoming storm.
It was issued in advance to allow emergency management and other agencies to preposition resources as the state might see dangerous road conditions and power outages.
The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and other agencies are also standing by to assist with warming and feeding stations, the governor's office said.
The executive order will be in effect for 30 days.