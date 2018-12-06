Though people will have to wait to buy recreational pot in stores, the new law allows people 21 or older to keep 10 ounces in their home and grow 12 marijuana plants for personal use.



"It's going to be the marijuana capital of America," said Scott Greenlee, the president of Healthy and Productive Michigan. He opposes Michigan's high possession limit, allowing people to carry up to 2.5 ounces. It's the largest recreational carry limit in the country.



"It's too much," Greenlee said. "That's going to lead to a lot of crime as well. People are going to realize that all of this product is sitting around. Our law enforcement community is very concerned about is all that marijuana in all those large quantities."