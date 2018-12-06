News
Winter Weather Sees Increase Of Vacant House Fires
Thursday, December 6th 2018, 8:14 AM CST
Updated:
Winter weather has come with an increased number of house fire in the metro area.
Fire crews say winter house fires are way too common.
This past year, OKC firefighters said 25% of the fires they’ve covered in the past year have been in vacant structures.
Investigators said in Wednesday's fire, they found an extension cord in the vacant house leading to another structure off property.
Neighbors confirmed homeless people have been in an out of the house.
Fire crews want the public to say something when they see something suspicious.