Sleet, Heavy Ice, Snow On Track For Oklahoma
Thursday, December 6th 2018, 5:59 AM CST
The winter storm continues to track this way.
Power outages, paralyzed travel and heavy blowing snow look possible and will become increasingly likely in the state.
A cold front pushes in on Thursday. Some light winter precipitation along with light rain looks possible so that will be monitored.
A winter storm watch has been issued for nearly all of central and western Oklahoma starting late Thursday and going through Saturday.
The storm is predicted to start sometime late Friday and go through most of Saturday. Some changes are still possible for how this will play out.