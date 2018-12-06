News
How To Prepare For This Weekend's Winter Storm
Ahead of the possible snow and ice there are a few actions people can take to prepare.
When it comes to prepping your car, AAA recommends having extra supplies, or a winter driving kit, just in case. This includes extra clothes, a flashlight and other items like salt or a small snow shovel.
Before you leave your house the travel company also suggests making sure your car’s gas tank is at least half full.
If you have to travel over the weekend, AAA also has some driving reminders. Those include leaving extra room when following cars, do everything slower than usual and don’t power up hills.
