“We think it’s been severe mismanagement, we think they were so desperate to save the hospital that they basically took some hail mary passes that didn’t work and they got in so deep they couldn’t stop,” said Mitchell. “We have a $7 million dollar debt that most people in Pauls Valley don’t realize that they owe, on top of the 1.4 million that they owe to former management group Newlight, on top of what is owed to the OK Health Care Authority for Medicaid fees.”