“The City of Norman takes the needs of Norman's disability community very seriously. We agree that there is a need for more affordable, accessible housing in Norman and are proud to be making strides towards correcting this issue with new developments such as the Vicksburg Project and the Hughbert Project that opened for low to moderate income residents earlier this year.

We understand there is still much work to be done towards correcting this issue in our city and are grateful for input from Norman’s disability community. We rely on their partnership to develop strategies for improvement such as our Impediments to Fair Housing Choice Plan, which is updated every five years with input from groups such as OK Adapt and Progressives Independents. We look forward to continuing our work with these groups and dedicated non-profits to reach our goal of building a more inclusive community.