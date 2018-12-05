Standoff Prompts School Lockdown In Clinton
CLINTON, Oklahoma - A convicted felon held Clinton Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at bay for three hours Wednesday, right across the street from a Clinton Elementary School.
Police had attempted to serve 56-year-old Ivan Troncoso with a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Troncoso lives in a house right across the street from Southwest Elementary School.
Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel said Troncoso had threatened to shoot police and himself, before he calmly surrendered just before 3 p.m.
“I have two elementary age children and there is no way I would be comfortable with that kind of police activity across the street from the school. So naturally we followed protocol, which is to notify the school, lock down the school and make it as safe as possible," Rinkel said.
Troncoso also served time in prison, after being charged in 2015 with drug possession within 1000 feet of a school.