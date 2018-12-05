News
Officials Locate Missing Arcadia Teen With Down Syndrome
Wednesday, December 5th 2018, 6:16 PM CST
Updated:
ARCADIA, Oklahoma - Emergency crews have located a missing Arcadia teen with Down Syndrome who went missing Wednesday night.
According to officials, 14-year-old Henry was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 13500 block of Northeast 192nd Street in just his underwear.
Oklahoma County Sheriff's, the Edmond Fire Department and Air One participated in the search for the teen.
Authorities said Henry is described as a white male with light brown short hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have a small brown bulldog with him.
Henry was located and is being check out by medical staff, officials said.
