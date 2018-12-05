Oklahoman Remembers Singing For Late President Bush
As the country mourns, a local man is cherishing the keepsake given to him by the late President George H.W. Bush.
George Wesley Jr. was discovered singing the national anthem at an Oklahoma City Calvary CBA basketball game.
So, during President George H.W. Bush’s visit in 1992 to Oklahoma City, Wesley was asked to sing the anthem.
“It was cold and windy, but great singing,” remembers Wesley, who was in the 3rd grade.
After his performance, Wesley got to meet the president who asked about his singing career and gave the 3rd grader a gift.
“He took off his tie clasp and he said, ‘I want you to have this for a long time,’” says Wesley. The clasp has the presidential seal and is engraved on the back.
The Norman father still has the tie clasp and plans to give it to his own son when he’s older.
“He took the time to sit down and talk to my parents when he could have rushed out of the room and gone to another campaign event,” says Wesley, who’s family still hangs a picture with the President at their home.
Wesley’s performance at Oklahoma Christian University helped him land other national anthem gigs.
He performed the anthem at the Republican National Convention in 1996 and at an NBA All-Star game.