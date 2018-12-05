Cleveland County K-9 Tracks Suspect Accused Of Beating Own Mother
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma - A Cleveland County man is in jail for holding his own mother hostage and beating her for hours Tuesday in Lexington.
Jamie Lee Thompson, 36, is no stranger to domestic abuse charges. He is now behind bars at the Cleveland County jail, after a K-9 followed his nose to find him.
Sheriff Todd Gibson says the victim was able to escape the rural Lexington home and call 911 for help just after 11 a.m. Thompson had fled the scene, running half a mile away to hide in a wooded area.
Gibson says, “One of the things that was most violent about this is that it was a son holding a mother against her will and beating on the mother, so for a son to do that to his mother is pretty appalling.”
The woman told dispatchers Thompson strangled her as he held her captive for two hours. The sheriff points to statistics that show strangling suspects often go on to commit even worse crimes.
“We know that when we see incidents of strangulation in domestic situations,” he says, “it also leads to future chances, increased chances of homicide.”
K-9 Hevey has only been on the job since August, but he and handler Deputy Shroyer showed me how they tracked Thompson’s scent through the fields and forced him to surrender.
“What’s neat about this,” the sheriff says, “is that Deputy Shroyer, through his professionalism, through his training and his ability as a K-9 handler, has made two apprehensions in a week and we have not bitten anyone.”
Thompson now faces multiple charges including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and domestic assault and preventing or disrupting an emergency phone call. His domestic abuse record goes back at least seven years, but Gibson is optimistic that this time, the criminal justice system will keep him from striking again.
The sheriff encourages anyone who is experiencing domestic violence to reach out to the Norman Crisis Line to connect to help. The number is 405-701-5540. Outside of Cleveland County, families can call the Oklahoma State Safeline at 1-800-522-SAFE (7233).