Now, PETA is using those user-generated ideas as the inspiration for a new social media call for innovative suggestions.

"To the haters: with so much negativity in the world, why not lighten up and use language in a way that encourages being kind to animals?" the group wrote on Twitter today. "To everyone else: add your own anti-speciesist phrases below!"

And if those phrases end up being both clever and humane — both fun and non-violent — then perhaps, as the popular idiom goes, they may truly be the best of both worlds.