Loaded Gun Found In Student's Bag At Edmond North High School
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A loaded gun was found in a student's bag at Edmond North High School, Edmond Public School officials said.
The gun was found after administrators were made aware that a student could be in possession of a gun.
During the course of the investigation, the student said the weapon was placed in their bag by another student.
Administrators and police began an immediate search for the student and quickly discovered he left campus through the front door and had not returned to school.
The student who was in possession of the gun when it was found did not make specific threats toward the students or the school.
Edmond Public School is working with Edmond police to investigate the incident.