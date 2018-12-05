Man Taken Into Custody After Standoff In Clinton; Students Moved From Nearby School
CLINTON, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after a standoff was reported Wednesday in Clinton near a school.
Clinton Public School officials moved all of its Southwest Elementary students to the Dome and put the school under lockdown.
The standoff was reported at a home at S 19 Street.
Police were reportedly trying to serve an arrest warrant when the suspect barricade himself in the home.
The school district said none of the children are in danger but the school took these precautions in cooperation with police.
Parents may pick up students at 1 p.m. from the Dome. Everyone is asked to avoid Southwest Elementary.
A few hours later, the man was taken into custody by police.
