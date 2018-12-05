News
WATCH: Tulsa Boy Teaches Santa To Floss
Wednesday, December 5th 2018, 12:34 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - For a lot of kids who play the video game Fortnite, they are very familiar with the dance move known as flossing. And recently, at a local candy store, a young man taught the Big Man how to floss!
Video that was posted on my Facebook page shows Santa learning to floss.
This young man and his mom stopped by Sweet Tooth Candy Company when Santa was visited the shop. This boy mentioned how he likes to dance and he was able to show jolly old Saint Nick how to bust a move!
Well done!