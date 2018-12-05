Physicians Stress Flu Fighting Tips, Prevention This Winter Season
Winter is here and flu season is in full swing just in time for National Influenza Vaccination Week.
Childcare and Medical Experts at OU's College of Medicine say the most important thing you can do is get vaccinated.
Physicians said flu vaccination rates typically decline after the end of November.
Despite that, health care professionals are still supporting flu immunizations.
Other flu fighting tips include frequent hand washing and the regular sanitation of toys, classroom items and regularly touched objects.
The results of not taking the flu season seriously could be deadly.
“The flu has always been dangerous and it varies year to year depending on the immune status of the population and the particular lethality of the viruses that are circulating. Last year in particular was a dangerous year because the flu was quite deadly to the elderly and children,” said Dr. Steven Crawford, OU Preventative Medicine Specialist.
According to the State Department of Health, four people have died from the flu since the past September.