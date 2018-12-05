Winter Storm Watch Issued: Will It Be Ice, Snow Or Both For Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY - A winter storm watch has been issued for most of the News 9 viewing area starting late Thursday through Saturday. It extends from the easternmost portion of the Oklahoma Panhandle eastward to Kay County, and then southward through the Oklahoma City metro area and southwestward toward Lawton.
Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman are part of the watch as is Ponca City, Stillwater, Shawnee and Chickasha. All of northwest Oklahoma is included in the watch.
According to News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope, the heaviest snow looks to be in northwest Oklahoma, and heaviest ice looks to be in southwest and central Oklahoma. These totals will still shift around as the storm approaches.
Around Oklahoma City, the forecast is 1-4 inches of snow with highest amounts on the north side. Ice totals around .25" are expected.
It looks like light rain Thursday. Light freezing rain mid-morning Friday. Friday afternoon a mix of cold rain and freezing rain. Friday night changing over to freezing rain and sleet. Saturday midday changing to snow.
There is still a lot of room for this forecast to change. The freezing line will determine who sees just cold rain, and who sees ice.
In the history of forecasting weather, this has never been pinned down exactly. You get to pick your most knowledgeable and accurate winter weather forecaster.