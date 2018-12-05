Not As Cold Wednesday, Winter Storm Approaching
Wednesday morning's data is still very consistent with our going forecast.
Heaviest snow looks to be in northwest Oklahoma, and heaviest ice looks to be in southwest and central Oklahoma. These totals will still shift around as the storm approaches.
Around Oklahoma City, the forecast is 1-4 inches of snow with highest amounts on the north side. Ice totals around .25" are expected.
It looks like light rain Thursday. Light freezing rain mid-morning Friday. Friday afternoon a mix of cold rain and freezing rain. Friday night changing over to freezing rain and sleet. Saturday midday changing to snow.
There is still a lot of room for this forecast to change. The freezing line will determine who sees just cold rain, and who sees ice.
In the history of forecasting weather, this has never been pinned down exactly. You get to pick your most knowledgeable and accurate winter weather forecaster.