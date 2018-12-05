Crime
2 Suspects Transported To Hospital After Pursuit With OKCPD
Police were involved in a pursuit of two suspects overnight.
Oklahoma City police said officers attempted to pull their car over near southwest 5th street and south MacArthur Boulevard.
The suspects took off and crashed near northwest 10th Street and Shartel Avenue just before midnight.
Fire crews were called to get the suspects out of the car before they were transported to the hospital.
No word on their condition.
The identities of the suspects were not released.