Area Fire Departments Urging Residents To Have Working Smoke Detectors
OKLAHOMA CITY - Area fire departments are reminding residents to purchase smoke detectors for their hallways and bedrooms. An Oklahoma City woman Sunday night was able to run from her grandmother’s house, after a newly-installed smoke detector alerted her to get out.
El Reno Assistant Fire Chief Jason Duff says you can buy a smoke detector for as little as five dollars.
“They work. They’ve proven to work. They are a cheap thing to buy, they work very well, as long as you maintain them and make sure you have them in your residence. They’re going to work for you,” he said.
Many fire departments will also install smoke detectors for residents.