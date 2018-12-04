Company Hosts Active Shooter Workshop In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Metro Tech in Oklahoma City hosted a workshop designed to provide strong direction to anyone who faces an “Active Shooter” situation. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office organized the event for members of the Reserve Division.
Reserve Deputy and Midwest M.A. Training Concepts’ CEO Michael Davenport says he plans to host at least three more of these informational sessions locally next month.
“You have to have some sort of situational awareness. You need to know where you’re at, what your environment is, what’s going on around it and have the proper mindset that if something does happen, I’m prepared to deal with that,” he said.
“We teach ‘Avoid, Deny, and Defend,’” said Davenport.
One of Davenport’s messages to anyone who finds themselves in an active shooter situation is, “to not fight fairly.”