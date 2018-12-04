Norman Man Recalls Fall From Third-Story Apartment In Attempt To Escape Fire
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A University of Oklahoma student is recovering after falling from a third story apartment on fire.
First responders were called to a fire at the Norman Commons Apartments around 4 a.m. Friday, November 30. When crews arrived, they found Building O completely engulfed in flames.
Connor Smith, 22, was on the third floor when he heard a loud explosion. After seeing flames and smoke, he rushed to wake his roommate and worked on an escape.
Trapped inside, Smith had no choice but to use a rope already tied to his bed. Once teased about it, it would end up being the rope that saved his life.
Norman police bodycam video shows Smith’s roommate safely make his way down the rope and landing on the ground.
While Smith made his way down the rope something went wrong, sending Smith crashing to the ground and hitting his face on an electrical box.
“The bed had shifted towards the window, which would have knocked me off balance,” said Smith. “But I don't remember any of the fall or getting hit, anything.”
A Norman police officer rushed Smith to an ambulance.
“I have about seven different fractures and breaks in my face, included on my eye socket and around,” said Smith.
As recovery slowly continues, Smith can’t help but look back and wonder what if.
“What if I did not have the rope, what would we have done?” said Smith. “I don't have a good answer. There is a small tree outside the balcony, but I don't trust that that would of have saved us.”
It will be some time before Smith’s face fully heals.
Despite everything he has been through, Smith is still attending classes at OU.
The Norman Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.