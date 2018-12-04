Carlos Caicedo, Stefaniak's brother, said the owner of the Airbnb told him a security guard saw his sister get into a car with her bags at 5 a.m. the morning of her flight. Caicedo said something didn't add up because his sister's flight was scheduled for 1:30 later that day and she was "never early for anything." It's unclear if the security guard was the same person who was taken into custody Tuesday.