Oklahoman Made Boots For President George H.W. Bush
OKLAHOMA CITY - Many Oklahomans are saddened by the loss of former President George H.W. Bush.
The 41st president had a number of ties to the Sooner State, including his footwear.
Gary Loveless made the late president’s cowboy boots starting in the 1990s.
Loveless Custom Boots and Shoes near Southwest 21st Street and Meridian Avenue makes footwear for many wounded veterans.
“We make for every VA Hospital coast to coast,” said Loveless.
That may be the reason retired General Norman Schwarzkopf heard about Loveless and started getting boots made.
The general tipped off the president he served about the boots, and soon Loveless was sizing up the 41st president.
Over the years, President George H.W. Bush received around six pairs of custom cowboy boots from Loveless. Many had the presidential seal stitched into them.
“A really nice man to sit down and talk to. He had more time for you than I figured any president would. Just sit down and talk,” said Loveless, who’s also made boots for President George W. Bush.