Logan County Needs Volunteers To Feed Elderly, Homebound Residents
LOGAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - With an aging population in Logan County there's no shortage of need. What they do need though is more volunteers to meet that need.
"They've got close to me. My heart,” said an emotional Lee Burkett, talking about the people he helps.
And with good reason.
Logan County Aging Services volunteers don’t just deliver meals to the elderly and homebound, they form relationships.
Burkett and his wife, Debbie, have a deep connection with one woman they serve.
"She has adopted me. When we walk through the door, she gives us each a big hug. And she says, How's my daughter? And, ‘How's my son?” said Burkett.
Every day Logan County Aging Services feeds about 200 people in the Guthrie area, some at a community center, but most at their own homes.
"We definitely need more volunteers. On any given day people are sick. People can’t meet. There are cars in the shop, and we don't have a lot of fill-ins,” said Marlene Snow, with Logan County Aging Services.
With the weekend storm looming, volunteers are bringing extra meals with a long shelf life to those in need.
To help you can call Logan County Aging Services at 405-282-1803. It doesn’t take much time.
"They're just coming in at like 10:30 and they're back in at 11:30, quarter of 12. So, that's like an hour, hour and 15 minutes. We have other volunteers that come in and package meals. Another hour, hour and a half during the day,” said Snow. “So, it depends on what people want to do."
And the rewards?
"The only rewards that we get is to see the smile on their face,” laughed Burkett. “And that's a big enough reward for me.”