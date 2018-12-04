OCPD Releases Penn Square Mall Security Video Of Armed Robbery Suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police released security footage of two suspected armed robbers. The suspects are accused of robbing two shoppers last Thursday in the Penn Square Mall parking lot.
The security footage is from the men’s section of Dillard’s. The video captured the suspects, wearing orange, walking through the store only minutes before they followed the victims to the parking lot.
The victims told officers the suspects had their faces covered but remembered they were both wearing orange shirts.
911 Caller: “As we entered our vehicle, two black male men, orange hoodie…They pulled out a weapon, pulled out a gun and they have my wallet with my credit card. My I.D., everything.”
They also stole $90 in cash and ripped two gold chains off the victim's neck. The shaken caller was a 23-year-old man, he was with a teenage relative. He said they feared for their lives and gave the robbers everything they demanded.
911 Caller: “After they robbed us, they went to a black vehicle. I couldn’t get a good look at their license plate. They sped out of the parking lot real fast.”
Police said the car is described as a four-door Kia Sorento.
The victims also recalled seeing the suspects at two stores in the mall.
They told officers the armed robbers were with several other people, including two women.
The victim believes the suspects are gang members and recognized one of the women with them.
Police ask the public to call-in tips to the Crime Stoppers line at 405-235-7300.