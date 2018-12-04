OSU Professor Suspended, Accused Of Stalking Former Student
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma State University professor is accused of stalking a former graduate student in 2016, officials confirm to News 9.
Hugh Crethar, an associate professor, was suspended from duties after a complaint was made against him. The investigation began as a Title IX investigation.
The university released the following statement after news broke of Crethar's arrest:
"Oklahoma State University takes allegations of misconduct seriously. Upon receiving this complaint, the University began a Title IX investigation. During the investigation, the faculty member is suspended from duties at OSU. OSU is working closely with the campus police and district attorney’s office.
"The alleged behavior is inconsistent with our ongoing effort to maintain a respectful, safe and inclusive campus. Since this is a personnel matter and there is an ongoing investigation, OSU is unable to comment further."
