Convicted Murderer Caught After Escaping From Payne County Jail
Tuesday, December 4th 2018, 11:46 AM CST
A convicted murderer is back behind bars after being on the run for five days, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
Patrick M. Walker, 34, escaped Thursday night from the Payne County jail after posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, whom he closely resembled.
U.S. Marshals said they caught Walker in St. Louis, Missouri.
Authorities thought he was going by the name of the inmate, Charles Pendarvis.
Walker, also known as "Notty Walker," is serving a life sentence out of Oklahoma County for first-degree murder.
Authorities said a female accomplice helped Walker get to St. Louis, Missouri. They have not identified the woman.