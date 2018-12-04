At least eight brands of dry dog foods are being recalled after the FDA said the food could contain toxic levels of vitamin D. In an alert issued Monday, the FDA urged owners to stop using the recalled products.

The FDA said that after vets had received complaints, testing found that samples of the dog food contained potentially toxic amounts of vitamin D. The FDA said the only pet products that have been impacted are food made for dogs.

The affected brands include: Nutrisca, Natural Life Pet Products, Sunshine Mills, Inc., ANF, Inc., Lidl (Orlando brand), Kroger, ELM Pet Foods, Inc. and Ahold Delhaize.

Excess vitamin D can cause vomiting, appetite loss, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Toxic levels of the vitamin can cause kidney failure and death.

For a full list of recalled pet foods, visit the FDA website.

Illnesses related to the food can be reported through the FDA's Safety Reporting Portal or by calling FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

Earlier this year, four companies recalled pet food over salmonella fears.