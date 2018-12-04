Asylum is a specific immigration process reserved for people of any nation fleeing persecution. Asylum seekers must establish they face "credible fear" in their home country, and – in a majority of cases – are allowed to live on U.S. soil while a judge determines the validity of their claim. Mr. Trump and other proponents of stricter immigration laws say the system has been abused by migrants, calling the practice "catch and release" and have made attempts to limit the system.