Edmond Voters Could Bring $93M Bond Issue To School District
Edmond voters will soon have a chance to bring a $93 million bond issue to the city's public school district.
If this passes, $40 million of the bond money would be used to purchase land for the construction of 2 new elementary schools.
The bond issue money may also be used for security, upgrades and improvements to school buildings and the construction of classroom additions.
Superintendent Bret Towne said a lot of the changes are necessary to accommodate the large number of students in the district.
District leaders said they'd like to have an elementary school in the Quail Springs Mall area.
$3.7 million of the bond issue is scheduled to go towards school safety features.
Examples of some of those upgrades include ID cards for all secondary students and staff, and video and audio buzz in systems for visitors.
The bond issue will come down to a vote taking place on February 12, 2019.