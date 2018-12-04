News
Mother, Child Killed In House Fire
A fatal Michigan house fire claimed the lives of a mother and child Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from several departments were called to the home in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue at South Washington Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
White Pigeon firefighters on scene said a mother and her child were killed in the fire and seven others were taken to the hospital, most with smoke inhalation.
Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Royce said there were 11 people living in the home at the time, including seven children.