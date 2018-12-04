Dry And Chilly Air Continues, Winter Storm On Track
We may see a few showers along the cold front on Thursday, but chances are around 20%. The widespread rain lifts in on Friday and the cold air will usher on in.
We may see a few hours of freezing rain early Friday morning in OKC, but we should warm above 32 degrees through the day. This means mainly a cold rain on Friday for the metro.
However, conditions will be cold enough for some accumulating freezing rain/ice in northwest Oklahoma on Friday.
If we see travel problems Friday, they should be in the NW.
Overnight into Saturday morning, the cold air will continue to spill on in. This will transition the cold rain to freezing rain and a wintry mix in OKC.
Through the day on Saturday we should see a transition to all snow. This window for all snow is narrow, so the totals in OKC will be lower than northwest Oklahoma.
There is still a chance we see snow totals higher than 5 inches in the northwest, but that bulls-eye can't be pinpointed right now. These totals will still shift over the next few days.
Impacts look to be slick roads leading to a few closings on Saturday.
Stay with News9, we’ll keep you advised.