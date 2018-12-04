1 Dead, 14-Year-Old Missing After Fire At Guthrie Apartment Complex
One person is dead, and a 14-year-old is believed missing after a fire inflamed a Guthrie apartment complex, overnight.
Officials arrived at the Woodpark Apartments near east College Avenue and northeast Ridge Drive.
Firefighters on scene were advised people were possibly trapped inside. Officials said two people jumped from a 2nd-story window to safety.
Fire crews said the entire front end and front porch were fully involved. There was no access from the stairs on the front side, officials said.
A Guthrie police officer arrived first on scene and was able to go door-to-door and wake residents.
"THERE WAS A GUTHRIE POLICE OFFICER THAT DID A FINE JOB, EVACUATING ALL THOSE THAT HE COULD. HE WENT TO EVERYBODY'S DOOR AND WOKE THEM UP AND GOT THEM OUT AS BEST HE COULD," said Guthrie Fire Department Battalion Chief Erin Jones.
Jones said firefighters experienced some water issues.
"THE FIRe HYDRANT RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET WAS A DEAD PLUG WITH NO WATER, THE OTHER WASN'T COMING OUT REAL STRONG. WE DID FIGHT THAT. WE HAD A LADDER TRUCK COME, WITH THE POWER LINES AND TREES IN THE WAY IT WAS MORE OF AN OBSTRUCTION. WE DID HAVE THE SOONER FIRE DEPT RESPONd, AND OFF DUTY PERSONNEL COME IN AS WELL."
All eight apartments are a complete loss.
Red Cross arrived on scene to assist victims.
An estimated 12-15 people are displaced.