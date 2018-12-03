Payne Co. Escapee Threatened Cellmate's Family To Steal I.D. For Escape
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A manhunt is underway across the state for a man convicted of first-degree murder.
Patrick Walker, 34, was convicted by a jury in 2003 for the killing of 19-year-old Brandon Harlan in Oklahoma City. Walker has been in the Oklahoma Department of Correction’s custody since the time of that verdict.
In April of 2018, a Cimarron Corrections Officer reported Walker attacked him. Walker was scheduled to appear in Payne County Court this week as a result of the alleged assault.
But on November 29, Walker stole the identity of his cellmate and was able to bond out of jail, according to the sheriff’s department.
Walker could still be assuming the alias of his cellmate, Charles Pendarvis.
“US Marshal service is officially involved in the search for Mr. Walker now. As part of that, they have made available up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest,” said Matt Elliott of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Court documents reveal that Walker threatened his cellmate in order to steal his identification. Walker said he would cause “harm to his family” if he did not make the switch, according to investigators.
Those documents also state a person named "Meagen Hughes" helped Walker escape by contacting a local bondsman.
The court filings cite other co-conspirators, but do not list their names.
DOC officials said that after Walker was finished with his court appearance in Payne County, he was scheduled to be sent to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
“We have been searching the state high and low for Mr. Walker,” said Elliott. “We need to get this guy off the streets because he belongs in prison.”
Walker is described as a black male, standing at 5’7”, weighing about 174 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large scar paralleling his jawline on the left side of his face, according to the report.
Anyone with information is also asked to call the ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
The Payne County Sheriff confirms Pendarvis is still in their custody.