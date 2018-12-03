OKC Firefighters Donate Toys To Help 500 Foster Kids Have A Merry Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY - Five hundred foster kids will have a Merry Christmas, thanks Oklahoma City firefighters. The department has participated in the OK Foster Wishes program for more than a decade, and they loaded another truck full of toys on Monday.
The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy works with DHS to identify the foster children in need each year. This year they have a list of 8,000.
As of Monday, all of those wish lists have been selected by donors, with OKC Fire fulfilling 500 of them. Firefighters used money from their own pockets to make the purchases.
“Knowing that there’s a child that may not have that opportunity, and we’re able to provide that for them is hard to put into words,” says Capt. David Macy, “but it makes you feel really good.”
For donors who still have wish lists to fill, those gifts need to be turned in to OICA by Wednesday, Dec. 5, but each year there are some kids whose lists get lost, leaving organizers scrambling to make their wishes come true.
OICA still needs volunteers and donations in the weeks to come. To find out how you can help, visit OKFosterWishes.org.