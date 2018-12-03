Okla. Co. Inmate Accused Of Punching, Kicking, Biting Detention Officer
An inmate is accused of assaulting an Oklahoma County detention officer, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office reported.
Benjamin Buford, 22, will face complaints of aggravated assault and battery on a police officer and of maiming by disfigurement. Buford was originally booked into the jail on Aug. 8 by the Oklahoma City police for a sexual battery complaint.
On Saturday, a detention officer was attacked when he was trying to remove food trays from inmates' cells. The officer was reportedly kicked and punched several times and his left and right ears were partially bitten off, the sheriff's office said.
The detention officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Sheriff P.D. Taylor said the officer is in good spirits considering the severity of his injuries.