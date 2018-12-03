News
Specialized OKC Cancer Clinic Files For Bankruptcy
Monday, December 3rd 2018, 5:28 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - The future of a cancer treatment center in Oklahoma City is in limbo after it filed for bankruptcy.
ProCure Proton Therapy opened in 2009 at Memorial Road and MacArthur Boulevard and attracted patients fighting cancer from all over the world.
Proton therapy is sold as a more pinpointed approach to radiation that doesn't have the side effects as conventional radiation treatment.
However, a few years ago, more and more insurance companies stopped covering the treatment.
According to documents filed in bankruptcy court, ProCure is now at least $126 million in debt.
Court filings show the corporation is trying to secure funding to remain open and pay employees as it looks for a potential buyer.