Two Charged In Tulsa County Kidnapping Of Pregnant Woman, 11-Year-Old
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Prosecutors have charged two people accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and her 11-year-old son. Police say the crime unfolded after football practice.
The affidavit said the victim and one of the suspects dated for five years. She told police she was seven months pregnant with his baby when he kidnapped her. Police said on October 16th Raytjuan Edwards and Jamila Jones kidnapped a pregnant woman and her son when they were leaving football practice.
The affidavit said Edwards and the victim used to date. She told police Edwards got violent the evening of her abduction and began hitting her in the face when he noticed a Facebook message on her phone.
During the assault, the victim told police she asked Jones, who was with Edwards at the time, to take her to the hospital, but they kidnapped her instead. Over the next several hours, the affidavit said the suspects took the victim onto a back road.
The affidavit said Edwards told the victim to lay face down in a ditch, but she started screaming and refused. She told police that's when Edwards put a gun to her head and told her to get back in the car.
The affidavit said the victim and her son were finally able to escape the next day while Edwards was drunk. Medical records show the victim had several broken bones in her face and an injured knee. Both Jones and Edwards are convicted felons.