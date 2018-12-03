Kyler Murray Named A Finalist For Heisman Trophy
Norman - Oklahoma's Kyler Murray has been named a finalist for the 2018 Heisman Trophy alongside Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.
Murray has been considered a frontrunner for the award for the majority of the 2018 season and led the Sooners to a 12-1 season and Big 12 Championship.
Murray's accomplishments during the 2018 regular season have been called "unprecedented" by some and the numbers speak for themselves. Murry is the first FBS player in history to enter bowl season averaging at least 300 passing yards (311.8) and at least 60 rushing yards (68.6) per game and has registered six games of 300-plus passing yards and 65-plus rushing yards, the highest single-season total nationally since at least 1996.
His 4,945 yards of total offense this season broke Baker Mayfield’s school record and is more than 68 FBS teams, or 53% of the league, including six AP Top 25 schools.
Murray is the 12th Sooner to be nominated for the award and would be the 7th winner. The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night, Dec. 8, also on ESPN.