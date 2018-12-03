Murray's accomplishments during the 2018 regular season have been called "unprecedented" by some and the numbers speak for themselves. Murry is the first FBS player in history to enter bowl season averaging at least 300 passing yards (311.8) and at least 60 rushing yards (68.6) per game and has registered six games of 300-plus passing yards and 65-plus rushing yards, the highest single-season total nationally since at least 1996.