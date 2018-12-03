Warsaw's son said his mother was let down by both the airline and the porter. "All we wanted was someone to pause and say, 'You know what, can we just make sure this human being is safe and then we can all go home,'" Claude Coltea said. "Not one person did that."

His brother, Julian, agreed. "I really think they need to revisit their policies for dealing with the elderly, for dealing with the disabled," he said.

American Airlines apologized to the family in response to CBS Chicago's story, the station reported. The airline said it is investigating the porter involved, who is not an airline employee. CBS Chicago reports that the family is still exhausted from the incident, but is more content after speaking with an airline representative.